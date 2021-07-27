Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.61% of Mistras Group worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MG opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $304.03 million, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.