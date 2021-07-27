Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.60. Northland Power shares last traded at C$43.30, with a volume of 458,225 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.80.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.70. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.