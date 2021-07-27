Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

