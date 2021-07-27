Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

