Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.