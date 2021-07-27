NortonLifeLock Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

NLOK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. 156,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,221. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.