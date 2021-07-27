NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces Earnings Results

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 2,995,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

