NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.83 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 2,995,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

