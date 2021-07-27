nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00103909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00125754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,363.35 or 1.00348462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00805230 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

