Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Up 48.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $375,383.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

