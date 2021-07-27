Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 250,787 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250,787 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Marten Transport worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRTN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,412.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 305,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

