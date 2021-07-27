Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.15 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.48% of Customers Bancorp worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.