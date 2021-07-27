Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.77 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of BGC Partners worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

