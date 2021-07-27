Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Moelis & Company worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MC. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

