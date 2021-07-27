Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 147,324 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 263,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $128.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.84.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.