Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.