Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, an increase of 811.2% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of JFR opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 201,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $1,926,024.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173,528 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

