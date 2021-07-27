Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 84.3% in July

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JLS stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 51.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 61.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

