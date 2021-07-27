Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 84.3% in July

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JLS stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $21.82.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
