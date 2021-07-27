Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.12. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 35,051 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

