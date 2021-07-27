Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 698.0% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 69,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

