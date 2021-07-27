NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NuVim stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 157,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,541. NuVim has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
NuVim Company Profile
