NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NuVim stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 157,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,541. NuVim has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

NuVim Company Profile

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

