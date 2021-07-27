NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.21% of NVR worth $36,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $150,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $47.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,080.32. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,860.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,760.25 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

