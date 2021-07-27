NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVR were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,032.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,760.25 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,860.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

