NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Shares Down 1.1%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91.

NWS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWSZF)

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

