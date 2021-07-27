Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.34. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 237,283 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.52.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
