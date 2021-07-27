Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.34. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 237,283 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

