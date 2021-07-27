O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.