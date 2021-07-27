O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $97.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 95,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 678.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

