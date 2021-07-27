Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

