Oasis Network Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $96.92 million and $11.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.