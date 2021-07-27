Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OAS stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

