OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.