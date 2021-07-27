Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

