Oddz (ODDZ) Price Up 22% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $565,341.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

