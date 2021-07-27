Offshift Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002771 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $57,562.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.96 or 0.99524058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00029577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00069515 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.