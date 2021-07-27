Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 0.7%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.25 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.82). 503,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 789,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.05 ($0.82).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79.

Old Mutual Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.