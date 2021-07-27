Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $28,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

