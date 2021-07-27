Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

