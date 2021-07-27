OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.49. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 5,082 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on OMVKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

