ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 3.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. 55,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,250. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.