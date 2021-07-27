Open Governance Token Trading Up 8.5% This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $98,539.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00792175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

