Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Reaches $3.25 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $130,460.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.00781921 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00130239 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

