Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Open Text worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

