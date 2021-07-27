Opium Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00004258 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $71.25 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opium has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00126875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.00 or 0.99735618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00808331 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.