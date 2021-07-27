Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,191 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,295,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,529,000 after buying an additional 172,465 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $18,435,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 75,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of HXL opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

