Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

LAD opened at $372.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

