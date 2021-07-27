OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.73

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $6.48. OptimumBank shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 56,736 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
