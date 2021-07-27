OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.73

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $6.48. OptimumBank shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 56,736 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

