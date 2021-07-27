OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,730 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of OptiNose worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.