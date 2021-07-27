Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Option Care Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.