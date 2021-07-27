Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $368.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.50.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

