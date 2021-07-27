Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,172 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

JD stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

